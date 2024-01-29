Monday, January 29, 2024
LHC bins plea seeking record of Khawer Maneka-Bushra Bibi's divorce documents

Web Desk
1:14 PM | January 29, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a petition seeking record of Khawer Maneka and Bushra Bibi's divorce documents.

The appeal was filed by a citizen Aafaq which was dismissed by the LHC for not pursuing the case by petitioner.

The petitioner had taken the stance in his appeal that the single bench dismissed the case without taking into account the plea seeking record of divorce documents and the court had not heard the case on merit.

The petitioner prayed to the court to declare single bench's decision null and void and order authorities to provide the petitioner record of divorce documents.

