Lock-up shares worth about 50.92b yuan to become tradable in China

Agencies
January 29, 2024
BEIJING   -   Lock-up shares worth around 50.92 billion yuan (about 7.16 billion US dollars) will become eligible for trad­ing on China’s bourses next week. From Jan 29 to Feb 2, a total of 4.77 billion lock-up shares will start trading on the Shanghai and Shen­zhen stock exchanges, ac­cording to data from finan­cial information provider Wind. The aggregate mar­ket value of these shares is calculated based on closing prices on Jan 26, the pre­vious trading day. China’s stock market rules stipulate that major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.

Agencies

