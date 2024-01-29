Lock-up shares worth about 50.92b yuan to become tradable in China

BEIJING - Lock-up shares worth around 50.92 billion yuan (about 7.16 billion US dollars) will become eligible for trading on China’s bourses next week. From Jan 29 to Feb 2, a total of 4.77 billion lock-up shares will start trading on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges, according to data from financial information provider Wind. The aggregate market value of these shares is calculated based on closing prices on Jan 26, the previous trading day. China’s stock market rules stipulate that major shareholders must wait one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.