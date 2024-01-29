LRCA U16 Championship commences from 30th: Kh Nadeem

LAHORE - The Lahore Re­gional Cricket Association (LRCA) has appointed 12 coaches for the upcoming LRCA Under-16 Championship, scheduled to start from January 30. Shar­ing his views, LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed said: “We have appointed all experienced and PCB certi­fied coaches with 12 teams of the LRCA. The coaches, who have been appointed are Imran Nazir Junior (Lahore Lions), Asad Arif (Lahore Ea­gles), Asif Aziz (Lahore Shali­mar), Abdul Wahab Dar (La­hore Ravi), Farhan Masood (Lahore Thunders), Jahan­zaib Baig Mirza (Lahore Fal­cons), Waqas Aslam (Lahore Tigers), Shahid Khan (La­hore Panthers), Zafar Iqbal (Lahore Dolphins), Muham­mad Naeem Azam (Lahore Stallions), Sameer Akram (Lahore Leopards), Malik M Riaz (Lahore Hawks). Kh Nadeem said that cricket organizers have also been appointed as observers that include Syed Abdul Rasheed, Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Tahir and Waqar Malik. The LRCA chief said the event is go­ing to start from January 30 at seven different venues in Lahore. “Each team consists of 13 players and 12 teams have been divided into two pools. Each team features in five league matches in the tournament and a total of 30 matches will be played in the championship.