Maintaining positivity, balance, and mental health

The key to having a successful career while enjoying your life is a healthy work-life balance. Life is like a book; as we read the book, new ideas give birth to our minds. These ideas showcase the positivity of life on a daily basis and illustrate how we can face life with a positive mindset and new feelings that are beautiful for our lives. The main point is that if we maintain positivity and positive thoughts in our minds, we can manage our lives easily.

In this era, students are often in depression or tension simply be­cause they are unable to main­tain their positivity and mental health. This is not the fault of to­day’s students; it is the fault of our surroundings and our envi­ronment that do not support the students and fail to provide them with positive thoughts or ideas. As a student of zoology, I believe that we must maintain a positive environment everywhere, in col­leges, universities, schools, and many more places. This is bet­ter for the new generation of stu­dents and for everyone.

I hope everyone understands these conditions, and we must strive for a better, positive environ­ment and mental health in our lives.

MUHAMMAD NAEEM,

Karachi.