Monday, January 29, 2024
Making Pakistan climate resilient country PPP’s top agenda: Bilawal

Web Desk
7:07 PM | January 29, 2024
National

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says making the country climate resilient is our top agenda.

Speaking during a dialogue with students in Islamabad today, he said after assuming power we will try to improve country's economy by investing in agriculture sector through irrigation reforms.

Chairman PPP said empowering our underprivileged class is the way forward to deal with economic crisis of the country.

He said the capital which is being utilized on providing subsidies to bureaucratic elites will be diverted to empower our lower middle class.

