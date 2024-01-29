Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship commences

LAHORE - The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship 2024 commenced here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Sunday. Imran Ayub, Manager Purchase Millat Tractors, and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik will grace the opening ceremony as chief guests today (Monday) at 3:30 pm. In the boys U18 1st round, Haider Ali Rizwan, Hanzla Anwwar, Shaheer, M Yahya and Abdullah Pirzada won their matches. In boys U16 1st round, Zohaib Afzal Malik, M Yahya and Inam Qadir were the winners. In the boys/girls U12 1st round, Mustafa Zia, Zohaib Amjad and Ohad e Mustafa were the winners. In the boys/girls U-10 1st round, Mustafa Zia, Ahsan Bari, Muzamil Khan, Ameen Abdullah, Daniyal Abdullah and Majid Ali Bachani were the winners.