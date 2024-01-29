Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Championship commences

LAHORE - The Millat Tractors Junior National Tennis Champion­ship 2024 commenced here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Sunday. Imran Ayub, Manager Purchase Millat Tractors, and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik will grace the opening cer­emony as chief guests today (Monday) at 3:30 pm. In the boys U18 1st round, Haider Ali Rizwan, Hanzla Anwwar, Shaheer, M Yahya and Abdul­lah Pirzada won their match­es. In boys U16 1st round, Zohaib Afzal Malik, M Yahya and Inam Qadir were the win­ners. In the boys/girls U12 1st round, Mustafa Zia, Zo­haib Amjad and Ohad e Mus­tafa were the winners. In the boys/girls U-10 1st round, Mustafa Zia, Ahsan Bari, Mu­zamil Khan, Ameen Abdullah, Daniyal Abdullah and Majid Ali Bachani were the winners.