Minister inspects Bund Road corridor, reviews project’s advancements

LAHORE - Caretaker Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir conducted a comprehensive inspection of the Bund Road Controlled Access Cor­ridor, meticulously reviewing the project’s advancement and assess­ing material quality and overall ar­rangements.

This inspection was in accordance with the special directives of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, underscoring the importance of monitoring and day/night inspec­tions by provincial ministers to ac­celerate the completion of all devel­opment projects.

During the inspection, Minister Azfar Ali Nasir received an in-depth briefing on Bund Road Package Two, reaching from Sagian to Babu Sabu, currently at 70 percent completion. Similarly, Package One, covering Ni­azai Chowk to Sagian, has surpassed the 75 percent completion milestone. The minister emphasized the need for rigorous monitoring to ensure un­interrupted project progress, urging relevant departments to proactively address challenges promptly.

Highlighting that the timely and high-quality completion of these projects would effectively resolve traffic-related issues in the city, Az­far Ali Nasir reiterated the signifi­cance of adhering to the designated timeline for project completion. Construction activities on Bund Road Package One and Two per­sist day and night, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to achieving targets as per the established sched­ule. These road developments play a pivotal role in enhancing transpor­tation connectivity in the city and contributing to its aesthetic appeal.