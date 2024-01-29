MQM-P’s Convener says party aims to change system of governance

HYDERABAD - The Convener of Muttahida Qa­umi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said the MQM-P after winning the elections, party wanted to change the system of governance. Ad­dressing a reception orga­nized by his party in honour of the notable citizens here on Sunday, Siddiqui said as evidence of the party’s com­mitment to such a change MQM-P had been providing the opportunity of elected representation to people from underdeveloped areas. “The people should keep a watch on the ways of the party’s legislators and on their changing houses and vehicles,” he suggested. Re­ferring to the party’s joining of the coalition governments in the recent past, the Con­vener said they made some compromises to protect their generations and to save democracy. He claimed that the MQM-P never de­manded the ministries and that they were made a part of the government of the Pakistan Democratic Move­ment (PDM) for the sake of democracy. Siddiqui said wherever weaknesses ex­isted in the societies, a rul­ing cabal grabbed power to serve their interests.