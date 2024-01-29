Nawaz pledges employment for every household

Shehbaz says Feb-8 will be victory day for PML-N.

SIALKOT - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said Sunday that his party manifesto focuses on the empowerment of youth by pro­viding soft loans and through spe­cial programs. He said that if voted to power, his will put the country on the path of economic growth. Nawaz Sharif also promised to contain infla­tion and unemployment after com­ing to power.

Addressing a massive public gath­ering at Jinnah Stadium Sialkot, the PML-N supremo said that his party would put the country back on the path to development and prosperity and remove the darkness forever if people voted it to power. The PML-N leader further said that his party would make an all-out effort to get the country out of crises. He asked the people to compare his ten­ure as a prime minster with the situation after his oust­er. ‘’My government was top­pled without any reason. We ourselves dragged our coun­try to the quagmire. Had the development and policy of our era been continued, the country’s economy would not have been in this condi­tion today,” he added.

Nawaz Sharif expressed empathy for the youth, stat­ing that he loved them and was saddened that they were unemployed. He attributed this unemployment to the former PTI government.

The PML-N supremo blast­ed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) government for plunging the country into an inflation and unemployment ditch after his ouster. “I loved the young generation and will take steps for their bet­terment,” he maintained.

The former prime minister said that the PML-N govern­ment would provide laptops to youths because it was im­portant to uplift the young generation to put Pakistan back on the prosperity track. “We will provide loans to our youths for a period of 20 years so that they can stand on their own feet and earn respectable employment.

To make the youth skilled, providing them with better employment opportunities, attracting the younger gen­eration to the field of infor­mation technology, provid­ing them with laptops like the past are all part of our manifesto, which will be im­plemented,” he added. Nawaz Sharif said that with the sup­port of the people, his party would make Pakistan pros­perous, with employment in every house. Nawaz Sharif said that in 2017 Roti (bread) was available at Rs4 and now it costs Rs. 25, petrol was available at Rs. 65 per liter which is now Rs. 260 per li­tre, similarly sugar was avail­able at Rs.50 per kg which now costs Rs.150 per kg.

He said that the Pakistan of 2017 was better or is it bet­ter in 2024? “Everything has been made expensive; bills are too high to pay; prices of bread and petrol have been increased; how much oppres­sion has been done to the na­tion. I can bear the atrocities and sufferings done to me, but I can never bear the in­justice done to my people,” he added. Addressing the people of Sialkot, the PML-N supre­mo said that the Sialkot-La­hore Motorway was also built during the regime of the Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). “This motorway is not of the quality that I want­ed to build. If people give us a chance to serve, I will do it better and start an excellent train project from Sialkot to Lahore so that the people of Sialkot can run their busi­ness in a better way and in­crease foreign exchange for the country,” he maintained.

Nawaz Sharif said that Si­alkot is a city of faithful peo­ple which has a unique iden­tity not only in the country but the whole world. “My political comrades from Si­alkot always supported me and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and stood by us in every hardship. Among them are Khawaja Moham­mad Asif, his late father Kha­waja Mohammad Safdar, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Vario family, the late Syed If­tikhar-ul-Hassan (Zahray Shah) and now his daugh­ter Nosheen Iftikhar; Ali Za­hid Hamid and his father are on the forefront. Khawa­ja Asif was my classmate and ties with the Khawaja family of Sialkot are over 5 decades old,” Nawaz Sharif said.

PML-N Chief Organis­er Maryam Nawaz also ad­dressed the rally and said that the people of Sialkot had always honored the party for which they were grateful to them. She said that Nawaz Sharif had always fulfilled his promises. “I assure you that on February 8, trust Muham­mad Nawaz Sharif and stamp lion, Nawaz Sharif will fulfill all the promises made to you.”

Earlier upon their arrival at the venue of the power show, Nawaz Sharif was accorded a rousing welcome by a jubi­lant crowd of PML-N leaders and workers. Former Feder­al Defense Minister Khawa­ja Muhammad Asif along with the nominated candi­dates of all five national and provincial constituencies of the PML-N Sialkot were also present.

‘VICTORY DAY FOR PML-N’

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, addressing a public meeting at Jinnah Stadium here on Sunday, said February 8 would be the victory day for the PML-N. He said the busi­ness community of Sialkot was appreciable which was earning billions of dollars for Pakistan. He said a success­ful public gathering in Sialkot was a testimony that PML-N’s political opponents would be defeated on Feb 8, and the party would restart a journey of national development and prosperity from where it was stopped in the past. Shehbaz Sharif said that while casting his vote, everyone would re­member the brilliant era of Nawaz Sharif. He said that in 1999, Nawaz Sharif made Pa­kistan’s defence invincible by conducting six nuclear ex­plosions against India’s five blasts. He said Nawaz Shar­if rejected the US president’s offer of 5 billion dollars in ex­change for not conducting nu­clear explosions, as he always prioritised country’s interests.