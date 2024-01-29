No one will be allowed to damage Pakistan-Iran relationship, says envoy

ISLAMABAD - Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Mo­qadam yesterday said that one will be allowed to damage the relationship between the two Muslim-majority countries. The envoy offered condolences to Pakistan over the killing of nine of its labourers on its soil. In a statement, he said Tehran and Islamabad will not tolerate affliction of damage to the countries’ relations. “Iran and Pakistan will not allow enemies to cause damage to the countries’ brotherly relations,” he added.

Reza Amiri Moqadam remarks came after un­known assailants gunned down at least nine Paki­stani nationals and injured three others in the suburb of the city of Saravan in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan. Among the victims, five hailed from different areas of Alipur in Punjab province and had been working in Iran for the past decade. Taking to X, Pakistan’s envoy to Iran Mudassir Tipu condemned the “horrifying killings” and called upon Iran to extend full cooperation with Pakistani authorities on the matter. The develop­ment came a day after Mudassir arrived in Tehran while his Iranian counterpart landed in Islamabad, signaling the full restoration of diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries following cross-border attacks and response by Pakistan.