North Korea fires cruise missiles off east coast

SEOUL - North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles off its east coast on Sunday, its second such launch in less than a week, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said. The missiles were launched at around 8 a.m. (2300 GMT on Saturday) and were being analysed by South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities, the JCS said, without specifying how many missiles were fired or how far they travelled.

“While strengthening surveillance and vigilance, our military is cooperating closely with the United States and monitoring additional signs and activi­ties from North Korea,” it said in a statement. The latest launches came days after North Korea fired what it called a new strategic cruise missile called “Pulhwasal-3-31”, suggesting it is nuclear capable.

North Korea is stepping up confrontation with the United States and its allies, but officials in Washington and Seoul say they have spotted no signs Pyongyang intends to take imminent mili­tary action. Pyongyang is likely to continue or even increase provocative steps, officials and ana­lysts say, after it made strides in ballistic missile development, bolstered cooperation with Russia and China, and scrapped its decades-long goal of peacefully reuniting with South Korea. Earlier on Sunday, North Korea’s state media KCNA de­nounced a series of military drills conducted in re­cent weeks by U.S. and South Korean troops, warn­ing of “merciless” consequences.

