Monday, January 29, 2024
Officials directedto completeAllied Hospital projects urgently

Agencies
January 29, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed the building de­partment to complete all ongoing construction proj­ects in Allied Hospital on an urgent basis. During her visit to Allied Hospital here on Sunday, she reviewed the pace of work in Surgi­cal Emergency, Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) and new Block and said that caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi would in­augurate the projects very soon. She also visited the waiting area of the hospital and said that the govern­ment was spending huge money to provide best and quality treatment facilities to patients. In this connec­tion, no negligence and lethargy would be tolerat­ed at any cost, she warned. Medical Superintendent (MS) Allied Hospital Dr Muhammad Faheem You­suf and officers of Build­ings Department were also present on the occasion.

