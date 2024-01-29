Monday, January 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

One killed in PPP-MQM-P workers' clash in Karachi

One killed in PPP-MQM-P workers' clash in Karachi
Web Desk
12:17 PM | January 29, 2024
National

An armed clashed between workers of two political parties in Nazimabad a man was killed and another injured.

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Faraz 48. A man Rao Talha was injured in the firing incident.

The deceased and injured both have been associated with a political party, according to officials.

Unidentified persons set two vehicles on fire in Nazimabad 2 after the violent incident. A fire tender reached to the spot and extinguished the fire, police officials further said.

A large number of police and rangers’ personnel have been deployed in the area, according to officials.

Political temperatures have soared ahead of the general elections, resulted in flare ups among rival political parties.

It is pertinent to mention here that general election is scheduled to be held in the country on February 08.

 
 
 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1706505221.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024