Outbreaks of measles in Upper Kohistan monitoring: Secy Health

PESHAWAR - Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir on Sunday said that the gov­ernment had taken all out mea­sures in the areas wherein the breaking of Measles including Up­per Kohistan area.

Responding to the questions of the media men, Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir said, “So far not deaths from measles as highlighted on the social media.”

“We are dealing with any kind of outbreak of measles, the deaths and epidemic in Upper Kohistan as a result of Measles,” he added.

He said, “Quick response health teams have reached Upper Kohistan to deal with the mea­sles epidemic wherein Emer­gency Control Room has been established in DHO Office Up­per Hospital,” Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir said.

“The response team includes public health experts and immu­nisation staff,” Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam Wazir said.

“Due to the measles outbreak the health team has started its work in the affected area and five union councils of Upper Kohistan, which was affected by measles,” Director EPI Dr Arif said.

“All EPI officials of the district have been directed to reach the emergency control room,” Dr Arif added.

“The increase in pneumonia cas­es due to the cold wave may also be the cause of the epidemic,” he said.

He said, “Confirmation of deaths due to measles will be premature at present.”

Director EPI Dr Arif said, add­ing, “Measles response is going on in Upper Kohistan for the last six-days.”

“The cause of death of children will be confirmed only after the in­itial report is received,” Director EPI said.