Monday, January 29, 2024
Pakistan, Iran agree to promote mutual goals of peace, prosperity

Web Sports Desk
7:14 PM | January 29, 2024
National

Pakistan and Iran on Monday agreed to work towards promoting the mutually desired goals of peace and prosperity, based on mutual respect and a collective approach to address the confronted common challenges.

The agreement came during a meeting between Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived here in the wee hours of Monday, according to a Foreign Office statement.

The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation, underlining the importance of robust dialogue and cooperation as the pathway for a positive, forward-oriented and upward trajectory in bilateral relations.

Upon arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, FM Jalil Abbas welcomed his Iranian counterpart, before holding comprehensive talks to enhance bilateral dialogue, engagement and further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Web Sports Desk

National

