Pakistan unveils its tourism potential at Travel and Adventure Show, New York

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) in collaboration with Provincial tourism departments, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Pakistan Counsel General at New York and private sector companies, showcased the nation’s diverse tourism potential at the ‘Travel and Adventure Show New York,’ held from January 27-28. A 60 members’ delegation having representatives of PTDC, TDAP, and 24 private sector companies represented Pakistan at the Travel and Adventure Show, New York, said a news release issued here on Sunday. The Pakistan Pavilion at Travel and Adventure Show New York, was formally inaugurated by the Pakistani Ambassador to the USA Masood Khan while Tourism Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Ghulam Muhammad and former Minister for Tourism Gilgit Baltistan, Raja Nasir Ali Khan were also present at the inauguration ceremony. Building on the success of the previous year, where the Pakistan Pavilion received the prestigious “Best New Exhibitor Award” for 2023, Pakistan also received best stall of the year award for 2024 from the organizers of the event.