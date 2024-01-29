Monday, January 29, 2024
Past in Perspective

“Civilization exists by geological consent, subject to change without notice.” –Will Durant

Past in Perspective
January 29, 2024
The Tohoku earthquake and tsunami struck Ja­pan on March 11, 2011, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s history. With a magnitude of 9.0, it was one of the most powerful earthquakes ever recorded. The seismic upheaval triggered a devastating tsunami, reaching heights of 40 meters, causing widespread destruction along the northeast­ern coast. Entire communities were obliterated, and the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant faced a catastrophic meltdown. The disaster claimed over 15,000 lives, displaced hundreds of thousands, and initiated a global reevaluation of nuclear safety. The Tohoku catastrophe stands as a poignant reminder of nature’s force and human resilience.

