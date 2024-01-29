People to pin hopes on Nawaz to curtail inflation: Maryam

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Monday people know that Nawaz Sharif would reduce the inflation after coming to power.

Addressing a rally in Lahore, Maryam said, "This constituency is not new to me as you love Nawaz Sharif. You have supported Nawaz him before and again, he will come to power with your help.”

The PML-N chief organiser said Nawaz Sharif was given wrong sentences in 2017 while mentioning that Kulsoom Nawaz won the election from this constituency in 2017 when PML-N supremo was disqualified.

She further said the PML-N is a party of May 28 and not that of May 9, referring to the violent protests that took place previous year.

Mentioning an incident, she said a child was holding Nawaz Sharif's flag in a rally. When he was asked the reason, he said when Nawaz Sharif has always reduced the rate of flour and reduced inflation in the country.

The PML-N senior vice president said the workers of the party have always stood by Nawaz Sharif even in difficult times as they have supported the party’s candidates.