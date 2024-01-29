PFA disposes of 1760kg substandard ghee

MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a local ghee factory and disposed of 1760 kilogrammes of unhygienic ghee on Sunday.
According to the PFA Spokesperson, the PFA team raided a local ghee factory at Jhung Road and disposed of 1760 kg of poor quality and unhealthy ghee during the operation. The sample of the seized ghee was declared failed during the test while the ghee was used to be supplied at keryana stores and fast food points.
‘PML-N TO EMERGE AS LEADING POLITICAL PARTY IN ELECTIONS’
Pakistan Muslim League PML-N Candidate for NA 176 Basit Sultan Bukhari said that the party would emerge as the leading political party in the Elections 2024. While addressing party workers, he stated that workers in PML-N were united. The workers are assets of the party.
PML N will secure victory with the power of public votes. He hoped that PML N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister.
The party will win elections based on its past performances. He added that Pakistan made rapid progress under the vibrant leadership of Nawaz Sharif.
The party will not disappoint the masses. On this occasion, Rana Amjid, Shiekh Liaqat, Arshid Naik and many other workers were also present.
DRUG PEDDLER HELD, DRUGS RECOVERED
Police claimed to have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered one and a half kilograms of hashish from his possession.
According to spokesperson for police, SHO Sadar police Iftikhar Ali Malkani along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Sajjad Hussain alias Gama. A case has been registered against the accused and further action launched.