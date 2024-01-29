PFA disposes of 1760kg substandard ghee

MUZAFFARGARH - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a local ghee factory and disposed of 1760 kilogrammes of unhy­gienic ghee on Sunday.

According to the PFA Spokesperson, the PFA team raided a local ghee factory at Jhung Road and disposed of 1760 kg of poor quality and unhealthy ghee during the operation. The sample of the seized ghee was de­clared failed during the test while the ghee was used to be supplied at keryana stores and fast food points.

‘PML-N TO EMERGE AS LEADING POLITICAL PARTY IN ELECTIONS’

Pakistan Muslim League PML-N Candidate for NA 176 Basit Sultan Bukhari said that the party would emerge as the leading po­litical party in the Elections 2024. While addressing party workers, he stated that workers in PML-N were united. The workers are as­sets of the party.

PML N will secure victory with the power of public votes. He hoped that PML N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif would be the next prime minister.

The party will win elec­tions based on its past per­formances. He added that Pakistan made rapid prog­ress under the vibrant lead­ership of Nawaz Sharif.

The party will not dis­appoint the masses. On this occasion, Rana Amjid, Shiekh Liaqat, Arshid Naik and many other workers were also present.

DRUG PEDDLER HELD, DRUGS RECOVERED

Police claimed to have ar­rested a notorious drug ped­dler and recovered one and a half kilograms of hashish from his possession.

According to spokesper­son for police, SHO Sadar police Iftikhar Ali Malkani along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler named Sajjad Hussain alias Gama. A case has been reg­istered against the accused and further action launched.