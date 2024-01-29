Monday, January 29, 2024
PFA fines 1100 eateries for unhygienic cooking practices

APP
January 29, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  In a recent extensive operation spanning the entire province, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has tak­en decisive action against the use of substandard cooking oil, issuing warning notices to 4,000 food points and imposing hefty fines on 1,100 outlets.

The crackdown, carried out last month, was aimed at enforcing the Punjab Pure Food Regula­tions and ensuring compliance with stringent food safety standards, PFA Director General Muham­mad Asim Javaid told a private news channel. He revealed that inspection teams visited 5,679 food points, uncovering alarming instances of unhy­gienic cooking practices that posed a significant threat to public health. As a result, 47 eateries faced emergency prohibition orders (EPOs), put­ting a halt to their production until further notice.

The primary focus of the operation was to com­bat the reuse of rancid oil, said Javaid emphasiz­ing the severe health risks associated with its consumption. The teams not only issued warnings and fines but also seized a substantial quantity of substandard and expired edible oil during mul­tiple raids. Approximately 6,300 litres of such oil were confiscated and discarded, preventing its use in food preparation, he maintained.

In a stern stance against violators, the PFA filed First Information Reports (FIRs) against two food points for violating the PFA Act. The Director Gen­eral underscored the detrimental impact of using rancid oil on human health, emphasizing the com­plete prohibition on blending new cooking oil with used oil for food preparation.

APP

