PFC to attend trade fair in Vietnam in Feb

LAHORE - The Pakistan Furniture Coun­cil (PFC) will participate in a three-day International Trade Fair being held in Vietnam from February 28 to discover business oppor­tunities and explore new markets in Europe. The PFC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mian Kashif Ashfaq disclosed this talking to a delegation of furniture man­ufacturers led by Muham­mad Araib here Sunday. He said that PFC along his com­pany/brand is in touch with Trade Development Author­ity of Pakistan (TDAP) for participating in this inter­national mega event. He mentioned this fair attracts thousands of global manu­facturers from all over the world to showcase their products. PFC will exhibit its high quality products to cap­ture their share in the inter­national market. He said it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers. He said this fair also offers pro­fessional buyers a sourcing platform with wide variety of products ranging from ba­sics to the most creative and qualitative. Mian Kashif said that his company (Chenone) has already attended several other international fairs in the US, China, Italy, Turkey, Sri Lanka and introduced its products which are in great demand. He hoped getting orders from foreign buyers at the Vietnam Trade Fair. He said that the main purpose of attending the foreign fairs is to help strengthen the na­tional economy and TDAP is facilitating the manufacturers of export products. He said he will also hold a series of mar­athon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail the government’s unprecedented special package for foreign investors. He said he will also highlight salient features of the package and invite them to Pakistan having great op­portunities for investment.