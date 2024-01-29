Plastic material export increases 46.60pc to $178m in 6 months

ISLAMABAD - The export of plastic materials from the country witnessed an increase of 46.60 per­cent during the first six months of the cur­rent financial year (2023-24) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan exported plastic material worth $178.879 million during July-December (2023-24) as compared to the export of $122.021 million during July-December (2022-23), showing growth of 46.60 per­cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, plastic export also surged by 122.22 percent from 80,137 metric tons to 178,084 metric tons, the data revealed. Meanwhile, year-on-year basis plastic exports increased by 150.13 percent during December 2023 as com­pared to the same month of last year