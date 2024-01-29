PML-N to make country prosperous: Zulfiqar Bhatti

Monday, January 29, 2024
January 29, 2024
SARGODHA   -   Candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-N for NA-85, Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, said on Sunday that the party would make the country prosperous and work for public welfare after be­ing elected on February 8 with a majority of votes. Addressing meetings at various villages of teh­sil Sillanwli, he said only his party was capable of steering the country out of economic and other cri­ses and towards progress. “The PML-N will bring progress and prosper­ity to the country through the power of votes under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. The elections will bring democratic stability and elected representa­tives would be able to play their role in a better way,” he added. District General Secretary and candidate for PP-78 of the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Rana Munawar Ghous, said that the party had always made public service its motto because people know who did the politics of progress and who had only made false claims and looted the country. Party activists and local representatives were also present.

