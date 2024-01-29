Pneumonia outbreak claims lives of 18 more children in Punjab

ISLAMABAD - The deadly pneumonia continued to claiming lives as 18 more chil­dren have succumbed to the dis­ease in Punjab during past 24 hours.

A total of 869 pneumonia cases were reported across Punjab the other day, with Lahore alone wit­nessing 177 new cases, said a pri­vate news channel.

Punjab so far recorded 258 deaths and 14,530 cases due to pneumonia, while the provin­cial capital, Lahore, reported 53 deaths and 2,490 cases during the same period.

The current surge in pneumo­nia-related deaths indicates a troubling trend, with over 60 chil­dren losing their lives in the past four days—14 on January 24, 12 on January 25, 13 on January 26, and 7 on January 27. Today, on Jan­uary 28, an additional 18 children have reportedly died from pneu­monia.

Health experts attribute the rise in pneumonia cases in Punjab to the prevalent winter season and the resulting air pollution, espe­cially smog. Smog, a consequence of air pollution, has been identi­fied as a significant factor contrib­uting to the spike in pneumonia cases.