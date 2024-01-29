Port Qasim Industrial Complex set to expand

Port Qasim Industrial Complex is poised to expand as more investors have shown their interest in setting up their units in it for its ideal location being close to the Port Qasim, says its director.

Talking to WealthPK, Rauf Mustafa said the industrial complex was not only contributing immensely to the industrial production of the country but was also creating jobs.

He added that all possible help was provided to the investors to help their businesses flourish.

He said that key industrial units operating in the complex included light engineering, auto & allied, foundry and fabrication, warehousing & logistics, mixed-use, power, food and refinery, etc.

“The industrial complex also houses a thermal power plant of K-Electric, spreading over an area of 223 acres with 1,260MW power generation capacity. It has been developed at a cost of Rs1.4 billion and has been operational since 1984,” he said, adding that Indus Motor Company, a joint venture of Toyota Company of Japan and House of Habib of Pakistan, has built its plant at a cost of $100 million over 105 acres of land. The plant has been operational since 1993, he added.

“IFFCO Oil Refinery, the largest processor of edible oils, has been developed over an area of 15 acres at a cost of $34 million, integrated with its bulk oil terminal. Operational since 1993, it has a manufacturing capacity of 0.4 million tonnes per annum,” Rauf Mustafa explained.

He added that Mapak Edible Oil Refinery had been developed through joint venture of Malaysia and Pakistan with a refining capacity of around 0.4 million tonnes per annum at a cost of $20 million. The plant was commissioned in 2006, he said.

He said Engro Asahi Polymer Plant (Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited) has been developed over an area of 30 acres of land at a cost of Rs560 million to produce various types of petrochemicals/fertilizer. It has been operational since 2002.

Fauji Fertilizer bin Qasim Limited, developed by Fauji Foundation of Pakistan over an area of 350 acres of land at a cost of $370 million, has been operational since 1998, he continued.

Rauf Mustafa said the other industrial units in the complex were Pak Arab Refinery, Lotte PTA Plant, Linde Limited, Tri Pack Films Limited, Master Motors, Procon Engineering Pvt. Ltd, Mac Pack Films, Agility Pvt. Limited, Descon Engineering, Procter & Gamble (P&G), National Foods, Ulker Pvt. Limited, Astro Plastic (Pvt) Limited, Total Atlas, Meskey & Femtee Trading Company, M.M. Flour Mills, Agha Steel and Nestle Pakistan Pvt. Limited.

He said the Port Qasim Complex was a key pillar of Karachi’s industrial structure.