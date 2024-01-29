Monday, January 29, 2024
PPP Bahawalpur condemns removal of banners

Agencies
January 29, 2024
BAHAWALPUR   -   Pakistan Peoples’ Party’s (PPP) Candidate for NA-168, Hafiz Hus­sain Ahmad Madni has strongly condemned the removal of the PPP elec­tion campaign banners and posters in different areas of the city. Talking to media persons here, he said that some elements had been removing ban­ners and posters of the PPP election campaign which were displayed in different areas of the city. “We have been receiving complaints that the elec­tion campaign’s banners of PPP have been removed in some areas of the city,” he said. He said that the district management had been informed that some elements were involved in the bad practice of re­moving PPP banners and posters in several areas. He warned that the issue would be taken up with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if the act of removing PPP banners was not stopped.

