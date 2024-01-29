PPP representative of labourers, workers: Aseefa

KARACHI - Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Shaheed Mohtarma Bena­zir Bhutto, has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the representative of the labour­ers and workers of the coun­try. She expressed this while addressing a gathering of the Party workers in Karachi’s Kemari and West districts, on Saturday night. She arrived at Shireen Jinnah Colony, where a mammoth gathering of the people welcomed her. A large number of women were eager to catch a glimpse of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was accompanied by PPP Karachi Division Presi­dent Saeed Ghani, former MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, Ja­ved Naguri, Khalil Hoth, Hu­mayun Khan, Liaqat Askani, Asif Khan and Abdul Qadir Mandokhel. While addressing the public on this occasion, she said that she, along with Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be the voice of the people. The PPP resolves to regularise temporary housing and give their residents own­ership on February 8. Chair­man Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to be made the Prime Min­ister of Pakistan by stamp­ing the symbol of the arrow. The Benazir Mazdoor Card and Benazir Kissan Card will bring a revolutionary change in your lives, Bibi Aseefa said. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari further said that PPP’s passion is to serve the nation. The arrow is the symbol of the people and should triumph on February 8. The PPP is the only party in this country that gives power to the people. When Bilawal Bhutto becomes the Prime Minister, he will provide 300 units of electricity free of cost and build 3 million houses for the poor throughout the coun­try. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari vis­ited the areas of Hub River Road, Maripur, Younusabad, and different other places in Baldia and addressed the public. Candidates of the PPP from their respective constit­uencies accompanied Aseefa Bhutto Zardari as she cam­paigned for them.