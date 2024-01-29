PPP representative of labourers, workers, says Aseefa Bhutto

KARACHI - As­eefa Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of Shaheed Mohtar­ma Benazir Bhutto, has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party is the representative of the labourers and workers of the country. She expressed this while addressing a gath­ering of the Party workers in Karachi’s Kemari and West districts, on Saturday night. She arrived at Shireen Jin­nah Colony, where a mam­moth gathering of the people welcomed her. A large num­ber of women were eager to catch a glimpse of As­eefa Bhutto Zardari. Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was accom­panied by PPP Karachi Divi­sion President Saeed Ghani, former MNA Abdul Qadir Patel, Javed Naguri, Khalil Hoth, Humayun Khan, Liaqat Askani, Asif Khan and Abdul Qadir Mandokhel. While ad­dressing the public on this occasion, she said that she, along with Chairman PPP, Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari will be the voice of the people. The PPP resolves to regularise temporary housing and give their residents ownership on February 8. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is to be made the Prime Minister of Pakistan by stamping the symbol of the arrow. The Benazir Mazdoor Card and Benazir Kissan Card will bring a revolutionary change in your lives, Bibi Aseefa said.