PTI’s plan to sabotage elections unfolded, says Abdul Aleem Khan

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Par­ty and candidate from NA-117, PP-149 & 209, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the anti-national conspir­acy and plan of PTI to sabotage the coming general elections by sitting abroad is condemnable. He added that it had been proved, such mis­creants put heavy funding for anti state propaganda which must be dealt with iron hands.

Abdul Aleem Khan while address­ing various election meetings in PP-149 Provincial Constituency of Lahore said that today we should all worry about our country which is the most important for us. He mentioned that in the past he being minister ensured ownership rights to kachi abadis and now after coming into power employ­ments will be given to women and youth. He mentioned that the scope of Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation will be expanded and handicraft schools will be built for women so that they can earn money while sitting at home.

Abdul Aleem Khan, while inaugu­rating the free dispensary in Swami­nagar, said that it is his dream to ensure a free dispensary and water filtration plant in every union coun­cil. He said that the people coming to the AAK Foundation institutions were never questioned that to whom they will vote and which political party they belong to? Abdul Aleem Khan addressed seven public gather­ings on Sunday at Habibullah Road, Baja Line, Signal Shop, Sehar Road, Dhobi Ghat, Kuchi abadi Mahmood abad and Ghore Shah Chowk. Abdul Aleem Khan was presented Eagles while colorful balloons and pigeons were free and released in air, people sang the song “Baharu Phool Barsaao. Mera Mehboob Aya Hai” while people including a large number of women came to welcome their beloved leader in the areas of PP-149.

Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan got more success from NA-117 and, an independent candidate of the Nation­al Assembly Mian Azeem Yasin, an­nounced his withdrawal in his favor. Similarly PTI ticket candidate Jawad Gujjar from PP-145, will now support Abdul Aleem Khan. From the same constituency, former chairmen Rana Muzaffar and Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan, vice chairmen Majid Butt and Malik Muhammad Shafiq called on with Ab­dul Aleem Khan and announced their participation in the election campaign. Former councilors Mian Nadeem, Mian Zeeshan, Taimur Khan, Asif Ch­ishti and Islam Charli were also among those who have a detailed meeting with Abdul Aleem Khan and assured him their full support. Talking to them President IPP and candidate from NA-117 Abdul Aleem Khan assured that the demands of the citizens of Shahda­ra and its surroundings will be fulfilled and they will be provided with the ba­sic amenities of life. Ex MPA Muham­mad Shoaib Siddiqui and President of Azam Cloth Market and former ticket holder Malik Zaman Naseeb were also present on the occasion.