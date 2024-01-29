PTI's Sanam Javed bows out of electoral contest against Maryam Nawaz

In a surprising turn of events, Sanam Javed, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) nominee, decided to withdraw from the electoral race in the NA-119 constituency on Monday.

The confirmation of her decision came from her sister, Falak Javed, who shared the news on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Sanam was set to compete against Maryam Nawaz Sharif in NA-119, where the energetic election campaign led by the PML-N leader has heightened the political atmosphere of the constituency.

Sanam’s withdrawal coincides with unforeseen developments related to her legal circumstances.

The PTI leader was arrested in connection with a terrorism case filed at the Shadman Police Station shortly after securing bail from an anti-terrorism court for her alleged participation in the violence during a police operation in Lahore’s Zaman Park, the neighborhood that houses the residence of the PTI founder.