PTI unveils election manifesto amid rallies, clashes with police

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday unveiled its election manifesto promising social and constitutional reforms with party leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan saying that they had been denied a level playing field in the polls.

Sharing the party’s manifesto at a press conference here, Bar­rister Gohar said if PTI comes into power again, they will make constitutional amendments to change how the prime minister is elected. He said the party intends to have the country’s premier di­rectly elected by the people and not by the MNAs and the term of the assemblies will be changed from five years to four years.

Detailing another constitutional amendment, the PTI chairman said the tenure of the Senate will also be reduced from six years to five years, with half the senators being directly elected by the people. Gohar also promised to form a truth and reconciliation commission to address the in­justices faced by the common man.

Barrister Gohar also lamented the harassment of the party candidates saying such tactics are against the law and the Constitution, and are akin to obstructing the peoples’ will. “If every day you hamper the will of the people, what one can pre­dict about February 8,” said Barrister Gohar.

He requested the Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) to ensure equal rights for all. “The equal rights are not just for parties, but also for all candidates,” he said and added that the PTI is the country’s largest political party and yet it is not being allowed to campaign for the upcoming polls. “A country cannot have two laws,” he lamented.

Reiterating the party’s mantra of bringing change, Gohar said a glorious future and getting rid of the inadequacies of the past is the new manifesto of PTI. “Our manifesto is one nation, one law, equality for all as there cannot be two laws in a country.”

He said the PTI insists on the rule of law, and whether criminal or civil, the laws of the country are obsolete. Gohar further said the party will protect the fundamental rights of the people by bringing changes to criminal law and introduc­ing a new system for investigations.