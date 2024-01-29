Monday, January 29, 2024
PU awards PhD degrees

APP
January 29, 2024
LAHORE   -   Pun­jab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to its seven scholars after approval of their thesis. According to PU’s spokes­person, Amina Hussain D/o Muhammad Hussain awarded PhD degree in the subject of Biotechnol­ogy, Nusaibah Iqbal D/o Muhammad Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Stud­ies, Amna Ramzan D/o Muhammad Ramzan in the subject of Molecular Biology, Maria Zafar D/o Muhammad Zafar Iqbal in the subject of Sociology, Sobia Manzoor D/o Mu­hammad Manzoor in the subject of Urdu, Muham­mad Babar Alam S/o Mu­hammad Rafiq Khan in the subject of Public Health, Hafza Sadia Jawaid D/o Jawaid Iqbal in the subject of Islamic Studies, Fahad Ajmal S/o Muhammad Ajmal in the Subject of Botany, Tang Baicheng S/o Tang Zhongliang in the subject of History and Nasira Per­veen D/o Bashir Ahmed award PhD degree in the subject of Commerce.

APP

