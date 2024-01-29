Monday, January 29, 2024
Punjab ministers meet Sikh community in Toronto

January 29, 2024
LAHORE   -  A 3- mem­ber ministerial delegation of the Punjab government met with the Sikh com­munity in Toronto and conveyed Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi’s good wishes to them. Min­ister for Commerce SM Tanveer, Minister for Edu­cation Mansoor Qadir and Minister for Tourism Amir Mir exchanged views with Sikh community leaders and invited them to visit Punjab, said a handout issued here on Sunday. It was principally decided to undertake practicable steps for the promotion of religious tourism and trade between Canada and Pakistan. The pro­posal floated by the Sikh community to build 5-star hotels in Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur was unani­mously agreed. A special Tourism Portal has been launched by the Punjab government for the fa­cilitation of Sikh pilgrims. The Sikh pilgrims coming from abroad can benefit from a complete tourism package. State security will also be provided to Sikh pilgrims under the package. Pakistani diplo­mats were also present. 

