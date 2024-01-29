Monday, January 29, 2024
Rally marks cervical cancer week

January 29, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

NAROWAL   -   Like oth­er districts of Punjab, a cer­vical cancer week is being observed throughout the district and awareness ral­lies were held in the three tehsils. A rally was held at the district headquarters hospital under the leader­ship of CEO Health Dr. Nav­eed Haider. Distrcit Officer (DO) Health Dr. Muham­mad Tariq, District Coordi­nator for National Program Dr. Zahid Randhawa, MS Dr. Afzal Rajput, Deputy DO Shakargarh Dr. Qaiser, Dr. Shiraz, Dr. Idrees, Dr. Mustjab, Dr. Naveed, DSV Mujahid Ali, In-charge of Dialysis Department Tariq Shaheen, Nursing In-charge Maqbool Fatima and others participated in the rally.

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1706421064.jpg

