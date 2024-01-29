Rally marks cervical cancer week

NAROWAL - Like other districts of Punjab, a cervical cancer week is being observed throughout the district and awareness rallies were held in the three tehsils. A rally was held at the district headquarters hospital under the leadership of CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider. Distrcit Officer (DO) Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator for National Program Dr. Zahid Randhawa, MS Dr. Afzal Rajput, Deputy DO Shakargarh Dr. Qaiser, Dr. Shiraz, Dr. Idrees, Dr. Mustjab, Dr. Naveed, DSV Mujahid Ali, In-charge of Dialysis Department Tariq Shaheen, Nursing In-charge Maqbool Fatima and others participated in the rally.