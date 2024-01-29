Russia’s drones, missiles target Ukraine’s critical infrastructure

KYIV - Russia launched drone and missile attacks targeting civilian and critical infrastructure across wide areas of Ukraine, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Sun­day. Preliminary information did not show any casualties in the attacks, the air force said on the Telegram messaging app. Russia and Ukraine have increased their air attacks on each other’s territory in recent months, targeting critical military, energy and transport infrastructure.

The air force said Russia attacked the central Poltava region with two ballistic missiles fired from the Iskan­der ballistic missile system, and three surface-to-air missiles over the Do­netsk region in the east. Filip Pronin, governor of Poltava region, wrote on Telegram that the attack struck an industrial site in the city of Kremen­chuk, sparking a fire. Pictures posted on social media showed emergency crews battling a blaze.

Further southeast in the Za­porizhzhia region, Governor Yuri Malashko said an infrastructure site had been hit in a drone attack. Emergency crews were at the site, Malashko said, but gave no details of damage or casualties. Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed four of eight Russia-launched drones over­night, the air force said. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s SBU security service said on Saturday it had un­covered a corruption scheme in the purchase of arms by the country’s military totalling the equivalent of about $40 million. The announce­ment of mass procurement fraud, confirmed by Ukraine’s Defence Min­istry, will have a huge resonance in a country beleaguered by Russia’s nearly two-year-old invasion.

The fight to root out endemic cor­ruption remains a major issue as Ukraine presses its bid to secure membership in the European Union.

The SBU said an investigation had “exposed officials of the Ministry of Defence and managers of arms sup­plier Lviv Arsenal, who stole nearly 1.5 billion hryvnias in the purchase of shells.” “According to the investiga­tion, former and current high-rank­ing officials of the Ministry of Defence and heads of affiliated companies are involved in the embezzlement.”

The embezzlement, it said, in­volved the purchase of 100,000 mor­tar shells for the military. The SBU said a contract for the shells was clinched with Lviv Arsenal in August 2022 - six months into the war - and payment was made in advance, with some funds transferred abroad.

But no arms were ever provid­ed, the statement said, with some funds then moved to other foreign accounts. The statement said five individuals had been served “no­tices of suspicion” - the first stage in Ukrainian legal proceedings - both in the ministry and the arms supplier. One suspect, it said, was detained while trying to cross the Ukrainian border.