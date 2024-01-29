Sacrifices of tribal people not hidden from anyone: KP Governor

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Sunday said that sacri­fices of the tribal people for the coun­try and the nation are not hidden from anyone.

The safety of the nation is our respon­sibility, everyone has to play a joint role in the development and prosperity of the country, the federal and provincial governments are taking comprehen­sive measures to end the deprivations of the merged districts and very soon the tribal areas will be brought at par with other developed areas of the prov­ince. He expressed these views during a meeting with a 60-member delega­tion of Baizai Hassan Khel’s elders, el­ders and youth under the leadership of Amanullah Mohmand from Mohmand District. On the occasion, Mayor Pesha­war Haji Zubair Ali was also present. The delegation included Malik Muham­mad Hasan, Abdul Wadud Mohmand, Muhammad Nabi, Sheikh Fazl Hameed, Malik Mir Salam, Qari Muhammad Ish­aq and others.

Informing the Governor about other issues including the issuance of iden­tity cards, he said that the people of the region were forced to go through a painful process in the issuance of iden­tity cards by the NADRA office.

The problem will be raised and it will be ensured that the people of the area get rid of the difficulties in obtaining identity cards. While talking to the dele­gation, the Governor said that develop­ment and prosperity of the merged dis­tricts is the priority, steps will be taken to ensure the provision of basic facili­ties to the tribal people are being taken up, the promises made to the people of the merged districts will be fulfilled and their deprivations will be ended.

Peace is indispensable for the devel­opment and prosperity of any society, we all have to play our role to protect the country and establish peace and or­der, the Governor said.

The Governor appreciated the ef­forts and sacrifices of the tribal peo­ple for peace and stability in the coun­try. He emphasised that the state and state institutions must be supported and we all must play our role to main­tain peace and law and order, and es­pecially the leaders have the respon­sibility that they should play their role in the best way for the elimina­tion of hatreds and the promotion of love and brotherhood.