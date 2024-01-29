Sanam awaits PTI founder’s nod to contest elections

LAHORE - Sanam Javed’s electroral aspira­tion faces uncertainty despite being cleared to contest general election by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf’s (PTI) social media activist, who rose to fame for blatantly calling out Sharif family on social media platforms had vowed to enter electoral front, challenging Maryam Nawaz to contest election against her in Lahore. She had filed nominations papers from two of La­hore’s National Assembly constituen­cies NA-119 and NA-120 while she also filed papers for provincial assem­bly seat PP-150. Initially Sanam Javed was jolted with rejection of her nomi­nation papers from NA-119, NA-120, and PP-150 by the, ROs, Election Tri­bunal and Lahore High Court (LHC), putting an end to her political motives.

Following her papers rejection, the PTI swiftly responded to Sanam’s dis­qualification by fielding alternative candidates for these constituencies in the upcoming general election. This decision came as a strategic move to secure PTI’s standing in the face of Sanam Javed’s expulsion from the electoral race. Sanam, known for her vocal stance against Maryam Nawaz, has been incarcerated since last year due to her alleged involvement and inciting violence in the May 9 arson attacks on Jinnah House and military installations in Lahore. Despite the legal challenges, Sanam remained firm in her quest to contest election against Maryam Nawaz, alleging that her imprisonment was triggered at the behest of the PML-N leader.

After being cleared by the Supreme Court to participate in the polls, the Election Commission of Pakistan ECP has alloted different election symbols to her for each constituency, Racket for NA-119, Picture Frame for NA-120, and pillow for PP-150. However, speaking to The Nation her father re­vealed that Sanam would only enter the election battle if PTI awards her the party nomination. He asserted that Sanam was prepared to with­draw from the election if PTI does not endorse her candidacy, as her partici­pation in the election could damage PTI candidates’ election campaign, inadvertently benefiting PML-N.

Sanam’s father conveyed his antici­pation of a verdict from Imran Khan on this crucial matter. He sent a mes­sage to PTI supporters, urging them to throw their weight behind Sanam only if she receives the party’s official nomination. In the absence of a PTI ticket, he advised supporters to cast their votes for the already nominated PTI candidates, asserting the impor­tance of not undermining PTI’s elec­toral prospects. Sanam Javed’s fate of participating in the upcoming general election hangs in the balance, as she awaits PTI’s founder Imran Khan’s decisive move regarding the endorse­ment of her candidacy. Sanam’s can­didacy against Maryam Nawaz will not only impact Sanam’s political aspirations but also influence the dy­namics of the electoral battle in NA-119, NA-120, and PP-150.