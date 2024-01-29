Sanam Javed granted bail in Muslim League House torching case

An anti-terrorism court of Lahore on Monday granted bail to Sanam Javed and Muhammad Tanveer in torching of Muslim League House case

The anti-terrorism court judge Arshad Javed Chaddhar announced the reserved judgement about Sanam Javed and Muhammad Tanveer's plea for post-arrest bail.

The counsel for Javed took the stance that his client was implicated in the case after six months. Deputy prosecutor Abdul Jabbar Dogar, however, opposed the plea and prayed to the court to reject her bail plea.

The prosecutor said accused Javed incited the public to commit arson and violence. The ATC court, while announcing the verdict, accept the post-arrest bail plea.

Model Town police had registered a case against PTI activist Javed for setting on fire the Muslim League House office.