Sindh Governor announces to send people over 75 years to Hajj and Umrah

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has announced to bear expanses of Hajj and Umrah for persons above 75 years, who have not performed the holy pilgrimage in their life. This he announced while talking with media after visiting Sindh Gov­ernment Hospital Liaquatabad (SGHL). “Such persons should register themselves with Gov­ernor House and they would be sent to holy mosques after bal­loting”, he further announced. Governor Sindh also announced to bear expanses of such stu­dents, whose parents are unable to afford heavy expenditure of fees and books. “Such parents can also approach 1366” he added. He said that the emer­gency of Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad is like the emergency of Jinnah, Civil and Abbasi Shaheed Hospitals and needs improvement “My main purpose of visiting city hospitals is to personally know the state of affairs of health care institu­tions to ensure betterment of the same”, he added. Governor Sindh pledged that he would continue to visit hospitals and shopping centres to listen to the grievances of the common man.”In addition to hospitals and shopping centres I will start visits of government schools and parks along with media to expose inefficiency and wrong­doings there also”, he added and said that media is showing ev­erything, wherever I am going.