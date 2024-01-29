Sinner beats Medvedev at Australian Open for first Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE - Jannik Sinner ushered in a new era at the Australian Open as the Italian capped off an out­standing fortnight with a superb comeback to outlast Daniil Med­vedev and claim his first Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Sinner came from two sets down to beat Medvedev 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 and become the first Melbourne champion for a de­cade not named Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal or Roger Federer in the first title clash since 2005 not to feature any of the “Big Three”. He dominated the tournament up to the final, with a thumping win over holder Djokovic in the semifinals, but had to dig deep to take his place as the king and be­come the first Italian man to bag a major since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open.

“It takes a little while to process everything,” said the 22-year-old after becoming the youngest champion since Djokovic won the 2008 title on Rod Laver Are­na. “I’m extremely happy how I handled things. The situation on court was very, very tough. “The most important part was the sup­port I had throughout these two weeks. I felt that many people were watching also from home on the TV, so I just tried my best. “I was a little bit in trouble today with two sets to love down and in a little bit over one hour. So I just tried to stay positive, trying to stick to the game plan, which I had to adjust a little bit.”

Sinner’s star has been on the rise and he primed himself for success on the big stage by beating Djokovic at the ATP Fi­nals and the Davis Cup at the end of last year when he led his country to their second title in the team competition. A Grand Slam triumph was the next step to keep pace with fellow young gun Carlos Alcaraz, who already has two, and Sinner went about his task in Melbourne efficiently.

But in Medvedev, he faced a man eager to erase the pain of two defeats in the Australian Open final -- to Djokovic in 2021 and Nadal in five sets in 2022 -- and the Russian showed no sign of having a mental hang­over from those clashes. Having become the first man since Pete Sampras almost three decades ago to reach the final after mul­tiple comebacks from two sets down, Medvedev made a blazing start to ease through the open­ing set with a double break.

It was only the third and fourth times that Sinner had dropped his serve in the tournament and he appeared to be troubled by the flat trajectory of his oppo­nent’s shots early in the encoun­ter. Medvedev’s only previous loss in 51 Grand Slam matches on hardcourts after winning the opening set came at Melbourne Park against Nadal in the 2022 final and the 27-year-old nick­named the “Octopus” soon got one tentacle on the trophy.