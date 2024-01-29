Snowfall lovers throng Malam Jabba, Kalam as winter tourism shine in Swat

MALAM JABBA - Following the prediction by the Meteorological Department about the snowfall over the hills of Upper Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Swat valley, the tour­ists and snowfall lovers on Sun­day thronged to the most scenic Kalam, Bahrain and Malam Jabba valleys to enjoy the first snowfall of the winter season.

Tourists along with families mostly arrived from different districts of Central Punjab and northern Khyber Pakthunkhwa were being seen in substantial numbers in Upper Swat’s valleys of Kalam, Madain, Bahrain and Malam Jabba exploring its mes­merizing natural beauty amid light rain that turned weather extremely cold and muggy.

The cold breeze increased chill in these areas forcing tourists to wear additional cloths. Tourists from Peshawar, Nowshera, Mar­dan, Charsadda, Lahore, Rawal­pindi and Islamabad were seen in large numbers at Kalam, Malam Jabba and Bahrian to get plea­sures from snowfall, trout fish and river rafting on weekend.

Besides Kalam and Malam Jabba, the snowy mountains peaks of Gabin Jabba, Miandam, Matiltan, Kalam, Utror, Gabral, Matiltan, Mahodand, Loye Sar re­sorts have drawn influx of snow­fall lovers along with families and children amid great fun and laughter. “I came from Karak to my favorite tourists’ destination Kalam for snowfall and trout fish following MET’s office forecast for snowfall over the hills of Up­per Swat,” said Waris Khan, an employee of a Govt Corporation while talking to APP.

He said Swat was known for a combination of its seven distinc­tive features including snowfall that was hard to find together in any tourist destination of Paki­stan. In addition to being a home to primitive Gandhara civiliza­tion, he said the Swat’s unique features including ice skiing, river rafting, adventure sports, snow-clad mountain peaks, trout-fish, and Swat motorway has made it an ideal destination for winter tourism and sports in Pakistan. These distinctive characteris­tics, which are second to none in any other district of the country, draw adventure sportsmen, ar­cheologists, water rafters, moun­taineers, snowfall lovers, foodies, and eco-tourists throughout the year. He said tourists and adven­ture sports enthusiasts enjoy all these mesmerizing beauty in a day long trip.

The 150-kilometer-long fresh­water of the river Swat originating from different glaciers and lakes including Mahodand and Gabral mountains offers unique oppor­tunities for adventure sports en­thusiasts to explore in a single day trip along with loved ones.

Fazagut, Fatehpur, Barikot and Chakdara were the most suit­able for water rafting in river Swat and if developed on mod­ern lines could attract a large number of tourists during win­ter. River Swat is ideal for ‘fish jumping and disappearing water sports’ and introduction of such sports would help bolster the ru­ral economy and promote tour­ism and transport industry in KP.

Bestowed with more than 50 high-altitude small and big lakes, Swat’s Mahodand lake is an ex­ceptional source of attraction for tourists enjoying its blue- waters and boats riding amid cold breez­es and snowfalls. Misal Khan, a re­tired Govt employee, told APP on Sunday that he came from Now­shera to enjoy snowfall in Kalam, trout fish of River Swat and Ma­hudhand lake. He said Mahudand and Gabrial lakes carried unique charm and clean air besides near­by birds chanting valleys take tourists into a lap of serenity.

“I have ordered 5 KG trout fish to enjoy with my family members,” he said, adding green trout of Swat attract foodies at Kalam, Madain and other areas of the district. Besides its famous Deodar trees and precious wildlife, he said the Swat’s snow-clad tall mountain ranges of Falakser, Mankial and Elum peaks offer great challenges to mountaineers and trekkers to explore especially during winter. Likewise, its extensive plains and orchards that bear fruits and veg­etables carried a unique compara­tive advantage than other tourists destination of the country.

He advised tourists to bring warm clothes and sweaters while coming to Upper Swat these days in the wake of chilly weather and rainfall. Attracting Buddhists, monks and archaeologists from across the world throughout the year, the Swat’s archaeological treasures and ancient artifacts housed at Saidu Sharif Museum become a distinctive feature tak­ing tourists to the glorious his­tory of Swat. The archeologists and tourists visited different Bud­dhist sites of Swat including Saidu Sharif Museum and Stupa besides Buthkara Buddhist monastery which impressed them a lot. He said Swat was very important in terms of Buddhist history in Pakistan and must be visited by followers of Bhuddism from all around the world. Another strik­ing feature of Swat is skiing sports being played at Malam Jabba ev­ery year during winter and such sport was hardly placed in any part of the country.