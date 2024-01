A terrorist affiliated with a banned outfit was arrested in a significant operation conducted in Jamshoro on Saturday, officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

The officials disclosed that the arrested individual had intentions to execute a terrorist attack on the polling day on Feb 8.

The CTD recovered 600 kg of explosives, a detonator, anti-state pamphlets and banners, indicating a well-coordinated plan to carry out an attack.