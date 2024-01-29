Monday, January 29, 2024
The two-state solution

January 29, 2024
Months have passed since Is­rael launched the deadli­est offensive against the Palestin­ians. Thousands of Palestinians have been massacred, injured, and displaced. In light of the above, the illegitimate state of Israel is continuously breach­ing international humanitarian law under the guise of “self-de­fense.” The right to self-defense cannot be exercised by the in­discriminate killing of the Pales­tinians. Therefore, it is impera­tive for the global peacekeeping organization to forge a perma­nent ceasefire. The only viable solution to end the Israel-Pales­tine war is to create two differ­ent countries in line with the rel­evant international laws and UN resolutions. The majority of Mus­lim countries, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, have consistently advocated for a two-state solution to ensure long-last­ing peace globally and particular­ly in the Middle East.

ABDUL RAFAY,

Sindh.

