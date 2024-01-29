The two-state solution

Months have passed since Israel launched the deadliest offensive against the Palestinians. Thousands of Palestinians have been massacred, injured, and displaced. In light of the above, the illegitimate state of Israel is continuously breaching international humanitarian law under the guise of “self-defense.” The right to self-defense cannot be exercised by the indiscriminate killing of the Palestinians. Therefore, it is imperative for the global peacekeeping organization to forge a permanent ceasefire. The only viable solution to end the Israel-Palestine war is to create two different countries in line with the relevant international laws and UN resolutions. The majority of Muslim countries, including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, have consistently advocated for a two-state solution to ensure long-lasting peace globally and particularly in the Middle East.
ABDUL RAFAY,
Sindh.