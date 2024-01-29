Monday, January 29, 2024
Three-day Future Fest continues in Lahore

APP
January 29, 2024
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   A three-day Future Fest took place in Lahore, aimed at introducing cut­ting-edge technology and providing a platform for the youth to display their innovative technologies. According to the private news channel, companies and experts from various fields, including Informa­tion Technology, Telecom, and programming par­ticipated in the festival. According to experts, staging such events rais­es awareness of rapidly changing modern trends in a variety of disciplines, promotes cooperation, and paves the road for young people to advance. 

APP

