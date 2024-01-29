Traditional Attanr: Exploring cultural kaleidoscope of KP

PESHAWAR - In the heartland of Pakistan lies Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a re­gion where ancient tribes and communities of diverse mores live together, signifying its rich cultural heritage of traditional Attanr.

Amidst the rugged landscapes, folklore, and historical landmarks, besides being home to the Gand­hara civilisation, the unique tra­ditions of Pakhtun (Pashtun) communities coupled with cap­tivating traditional Attanr (tradi­tional dance) on joyous occasions paint a vibrant picture of unity and cultural diversity.

The rhythmic beats of dhol re­verberate through the air as the youth gather for traditional At­tanr during marriage and parties. Rooted in centuries-old traditions, this dance is a captivating display of the agility and strength of the performers and continues even today in the present era of social media. Brag Attanr (male-female combine), which is almost done by family members on the first day of the wedding ceremony.

“Attanr is a unique tradition­al dance mostly performed on the occasions of marriage, birth­day parties, and other joyous fes­tivals,” said noted singer Gulzar Alam while talking to APP.

“Whenever I visited the south­ern districts of Pakhtunkhwa for live performances in my 20-year professional singing career, the people demanded Attanr songs that added color to their festivi­ties,” he said. Men clad in vibrant attire execute intricate footwork, creating a mesmerising spectacle that transcends time and bridges generations.

“I have visited many countries for cultural shows but have hard­ly seen the unique cultural diver­sity being found in KP,” said Gulzar Alam.

“The traditional dance serves not only as a form of entertainment for youth but also as a means of pre­serving the cultural identity of the region,” he said. Despite the mush­room growth of digital and social media, the cultural dances, includ­ing Attanr, Wardage, Balbala, Zazai, Narawale, Garande Attanr, Topo Attanr, Khanawai, Khattak, and Mehsud, are still being performed on joyous occasions in KP.

“Venturing further into the cul­tural mosaic of KP, the commu­nity and tribes of Wazir, Mehsud, Yousafzai, and Kaslash Chitral passed the arts of these dances from one generation to another,” he said.

With graceful movements and colorful embellishments, people bring to life stories passed down through generations, preserving their heritage with every twirl and spin,” said Bakht Muhammad, sen­ior research officer of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Museum and Arche­ology Department.

“In a world where diversity is of­ten seen as a source of division, KP stands as a testament to the beauty that emerges when differ­ent cultural threads are woven to­gether. The Khattak and Mehsud dances, showcased in the lively At­tarns, offer a glimpse into the cul­tural wealth of a region where tra­ditions are not merely relics of the past but living, breathing entities that evolve with time while retain­ing their essence.”

Bakhat said Mehsud, Khattak, and Yousafzai attarns were used in the past to warm up tribesmen ahead of a battle or war to get psy­chological advantage over the war­ring tribe or external aggressors.

“Mehsud dance is believed to originate from South Waziristan centuries ago and was mostly used by Mehsud tribes in a bid to bring the warring tribe under pressure before the start of a bat­tle in a bid to ensure their inde­pendence, protect lands, mines, caves, or settle disputes in case of unsuccessful negotiations by the peace jirga,” said Bakht Muham­mad.

In the Mehsud dance, the ac­tive members of the Mahsud tribe equipped with guns gather, and the loud gunfire by them creates an echo in the area that adds to the fierce and proud energy of the dance, besides creating an ineras­able imprint on the minds of the spectators.

The practice of Mehsud dance continued even in the colonial era in Waziristan, where Mehsud, Ah­madzai Wazir, Bhittani, and other tribes known for their bravery had never allowed the British to estab­lish their rule in erstwhile FATA.

Sir Olaf Caroe, who acted as the former Governor of the British In­dian Frontier, said, “The Masud tribe is a people who can never even think of submitting to a for­eign power. From 1860 to 1937, the English forces repeatedly at­tacked Mahsud positions but nev­er got a foothold in the area.”

Like the Mehsud dance, the sub­continent’s oldest and most popu­lar Khattak dance was also being practiced in KP.

“Being the national dance of Pa­kistan, the Khattak dance, intro­duced by Pashtun’s Khattak tribe in the 14th century, is still per­formed mostly on occasions of weddings, births, and welcoming functions of VIPs in the province, including merged tribal districts,” he said.

He said that Khattak dance had given birth to many dances, in­cluding braghoni, shahdola, ban­gra, balballah, chatrali, etc.

“The dance was very popular during the Mughal and British eras, who recruited Khattaks in their respective armies for their heroic warfare skills on battle­fields. The Mughal rulers were highly impressed with the brav­ery of Khattaks, including freedom fighter Khushal Khan Khattak, who stood for the freedom and unity of Pakhtoons’, he said.

“In KP, cultural diversity is not just celebrated; it is embraced, nurtured, and passed on, ensur­ing that the tapestry of traditions continues to flourish for genera­tions to come,” said noted TV actor Javed Babar.

Local dancer Z Usman Khattak, a resident of Karak, said that Attanr, Khattak, and Mehsud dances in southern districts were more than just dances. “If we talk about Khat­tak dance, it’s a mixture of tradi­tional Attanr and other traditional dances, and it requires super fit­ness to perform.”

Caretaker KP Minister for Infor­mation, Culture, and Tourism, Bar­rister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakak­hel, said that promotion of culture and tourism was being promoted to enhance the country’s soft im­age worldwide.

Besides holding painting and art exhibitions, he said the gov­ernment was providing excellent opportunities to artists, poets, musicians, and singers to show­case their work. Highlighting the cultural diversity of KP, includ­ing merged districts, the minister said tourists and art lovers are be­ing welcomed to explore the prov­ince’s rich cultural diversity.