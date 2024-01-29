Triple crown for Ahtesham in Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis

LAHORE - Ahtesham Humayun from Crescent School, backed by SNGPL and ACE, secured triple crown at the 2nd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmed Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024. He dominated the boys U18 singles and doubles, and U16 singles categories. The event was graced by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and Nusrat Nazir, the wife of the late Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad, as the chief guests. The tournament was efficiently directed by Imran Nazir, coordinated by Shehla Rehan, and organized by Khurram Nazir. In boys U18 singles final, Ahtesham outpaced Junaid Khan by 8-4. He continued his winning streak in the doubles category alongside Arman Kamran, defeating the pair of Junaid Khan/Ibrahim Sufi 8-3. Cementing his dominance, Ahtesham clinched U16 singles title with a 6-3 win over Omer Jawad. The boys U14 final witnessed Omer Jawad’s commanding 6-0 victory against Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh. In U12 singles category, Mustafa Uzair Rana emerged victorious against Ibrahim Hussain Gill with a 6-3 score, while U12 doubles title was clinched by the duo of Ibrahim Hussain Gill and Ayan Khan, who defeated Muaz Shahbaz and Ayan Shahbaz 6-3. The U10 category saw Ayan Shahbaz thumping Aimen Rehan by 6-2.