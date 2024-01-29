Monday, January 29, 2024
Triple crown for Ahtesham in Memorial Punjab Junior Tennis

Our Staff Reporter
January 29, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Ahtesham Humayun from Crescent School, backed by SNGPL and ACE, secured triple crown at the 2nd Chaudhary Nazir Ahmed Memo­rial Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2024. He dominated the boys U18 singles and doubles, and U16 singles categories. The event was graced by PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) and Nusrat Nazir, the wife of the late Chaudhary Nazir Ahmad, as the chief guests. The tournament was effi­ciently directed by Imran Nazir, coordi­nated by Shehla Rehan, and organized by Khurram Nazir. In boys U18 singles final, Ahtesham outpaced Junaid Khan by 8-4. He continued his winning streak in the doubles category alongside Ar­man Kamran, defeating the pair of Jun­aid Khan/Ibrahim Sufi 8-3. Cementing his dominance, Ahtesham clinched U16 singles title with a 6-3 win over Omer Jawad. The boys U14 final witnessed Omer Jawad’s commanding 6-0 vic­tory against Ahmad Khuda Bakhsh. In U12 singles category, Mustafa Uzair Rana emerged victorious against Ibrahim Hussain Gill with a 6-3 score, while U12 doubles title was clinched by the duo of Ibrahim Hussain Gill and Ayan Khan, who defeated Muaz Shah­baz and Ayan Shahbaz 6-3. The U10 category saw Ayan Shahbaz thumping Aimen Rehan by 6-2.

PFC to attend trade fair in Vietnam in Feb

Our Staff Reporter

