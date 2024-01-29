UK to return looted royal regalia to Ghana in loan deal

LONDON - Britain is returning a selection of Ghanaian gold regalia looted from an Asante king in the 19th century, in a historic loan deal set out on Thursday. Some 32 objects, including a gold peace pipe and a sword of state from London’s British Museum and Victoria & Albert Museum, will be loaned to the Manhyia Palace Museum in the Ghanaian city of Kumasi, 150 years after they were stolen, the museums said. “These are more than artefacts; they are the items that connect us to our history, our past and help us to understand who we are, how we’re relevant and relate to the world and one other,” Obadele Kambon, an associate professor at the University of Ghana, told Reuters. The museums also acknowledged the “cultural, historical and spiritual significance” of the objects to the Asante people. “They are also indelibly linked to British colonial history in West Africa, with many of them looted from Kumasi during the Anglo-Asante wars of the 19th century,” they said in a statement. Britain is at the centre of an impassioned debate over the repatriation of priceless objects appropriated in colonial times. Nigeria and Ethiopia are among a number of countries seeking repatriation of looted artefacts.