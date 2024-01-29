UN urges reversal of funding pause for Palestinian agency

DOHA/GENEVA - UN officials implored countries to reconsider a pause in funding for the U.N. agency for Palestinians on Sunday, vowing that any staff found to be involved in Hamas’ attack on Israel would be pun­ished and warning that aid for some two million people in Gaza was at stake.

At least nine countries, includ­ing top donors the U.S. and Ger­many, have paused funding for the U.N. refugee agency for Pal­estinians (UNRWA) following al­legations by Israel that a dozen of its 13,000 staff in Gaza were involved in the Oct. 7 rampage. “While I understand their con­cerns – I was myself horrified by these accusations - I strongly ap­peal to the governments that have suspended their contributions to, at least, guarantee the continuity of UNRWA’s operations,” U.N. Sec­retary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday, vowing to hold to account “any U.N. employee in­volved in acts of terror”.

He said this could include crim­inal prosecution - a rare move within the global body since most staff enjoy functional immunity, although Guterres has the power to waive it. Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA commissioner-general, also urged countries to “reconsid­er their decisions before UNRWA is forced to suspend its humani­tarian response.” A U.N. investiga­tion into the Israeli allegations is currently under way.

More than 26,000 people have been killed in Israel’s military campaign against Hamas in Gaza, the enclave’s health ministry said. With flows of aid like food and medicine into the territory just a trickle of pre-conflict levels, deaths from preventable diseases as well as the risk of famine are growing, aid officials say. Since the Oct. 7 attacks, which killed 1,200 people in Israel, most of Gaza’s 2.3 million people have be­come reliant on the aid UNRWA provides, including about one million who have fled Israeli bombardments sheltering in its facilities.

Observers and aid workers said the move by donors would exac­erbate hunger. “Donors, do not starve children for the sins of a few individual aid workers,” said Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

A U.N. appointed expert on the right to food, Michael Fakhri, warned that the funding cuts meant that famine was now “in­evitable” in Gaza. Palestinians ex­pressed anger at the funding cuts.