WASA brings 9000 illegal connections into billing net

MULTAN - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) brought 9000 illegal connections into the billing net which helped to improve the monthly recovery of the department.

WASA teams under the direction of Managing Direc­tor WASA Chaudhary Muhammad Danish detected the illegal connections and brought them under billing and the strength of WASA consumers crossed 3,00,000. The monthly recovery of WASA has reached Rs 157 million after the tariff was revised by the provincial govern­ment while the 16-department teams were conduct­ing raids daily against the defaulters. The teams were conducting raids against 150 to 200 defaulters daily. The latest machinery worth Rs two billion funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for WASA would likely reach by next month which will help to address consumers’ complaints amicably. The latest machinery including 18 suckers, 18 flushers, de-watering pumps, generators and others was being provided by JICA for the agency for the first time.

The sources informed that the latest machinery was being provided under a government-to-gov­ernment agreement and it would help to resolve the consumers’ complaints quickly. WASA was providing its services to over 70 Union Councils in the city and adjacent areas to citizens and new machinery was in dire need of the hour. WASA was also facing a short­age of about 900 staffers including operational staff due to which its work was suffering. The sources re­vealed that four SDOs and 22 Sub Engineers would join WASA as interviews of candidates through PPSC have been started and induction of new operational staff would be helpful for smooth operational work, the sources concluded.

CITIZENS APPEAL FOR RELIEF IN GAS PRICES

Citizens expressed concern about the increase in the prices of gas and demanded that the govern­ment provide relief as early as possible. Muhammad Rashid, Saad Qureshi, Salman Jandran, Ayesha Sal­eem and many others voiced concern over the rise in prices of the gas. They lamented that there was very low pressure of gas and it became difficult to cook food items. They stated that they were unable to pay bills. In past, they have to pay Rs 250 and now they are paying over Rs 1500. Ayesha Saleem maintained that her family paid Rs 20,000 for December. How­ever, LPG cylinders were also being used for uninter­rupted gas supply. She also demanded that the gov­ernment reduce the prices and ensure an interrupted supply of gas for smooth functioning in the kitchen.