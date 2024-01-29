Whenever PML-N came to power, Pakistan progressed: Kh Asif

SIALKOT - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and candidate for constituency NA-71 Khawaja Mu­hammad Asif has said that whenever his party’s government came to pow­er the country progressed.

He expressed these views at a pub­lic gathering in Union Council Doburji Araiyan. “Whenever a PML-N govern­ment came to power, the country developed; educational institutions, universities and motorways were also built which provided immense relief to people.

The motorways reduced the dis­tance of hours to minutes. We have to choose our leader by keeping other issues of the city in mind including roads. The biggest gift given by the Nawaz Sharif government to the peo­ple of Sialkot was the motorway proj­ect. Before the Sialkot-Lahore Motor­way project, it used to take four hours to reach Lahore, but now the journey is completed in only one-and-a-half hours,” he added.

The PML-N leader said that not even a single street was built in the city during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) tenure.

He said Sialkot had always been a stronghold of the PML-N. “We hope that people will vote for the party in the upcoming elections. Although all roads of this city were built in our previous regime and we assure you that in the future too if given a chance, we will work day and night for the welfare and betterment of this city and its residents. We will provide the best quality of life to the people of the area where they can lead a pros­perous life,” he maintained.

PML-N candidate of the constitu­ency PP-46 Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and candidate for the constituency PP-47 Muhammad Manshaullah Butt, PML-N City President Muham­mad Rafique Mughal, former Mayor Sialkot Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar, former MLA Chaudhry Muhammed Ishaq and PML-N district general sec­retary Muhammad Kashif Niaz Butt were also present.

1 KILLED, 2 INJURED IN ACCIDENT

One person was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a jeep and a truck on Wa­zirabad-Sialkot Road here on Sunday morning.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, 35-year-old Majeeb was killed while 41-year-old Imran Tahir and 23-year-old Dawood were injured as their jeep hit a cement-loaded truck from behind at Shell Petrol Pump near Bagowal Adda. Res­cue 1122 shifted them to THQ hospi­tal Sambrial.

5 HELD; VALUABLES, ARMS SEIZED

Police have arrested five accused in­volved in more than 20 cases of daco­ity and theft. According to a police spokesperson, the arrested accused were identified as Muhammed Sad­dique, Tasawar Iqbal, Ameer Hamza, Ali Asghar and Luqman Akram.

During an investigation, eight mo­torcycles, gold ornaments, mobile phones and weapons were recovered from their possession. Police said that the accused were wanted in more than 20 cases of theft and dacoity.

DPO Sialkot Muhammad Hasan Iqbal gave away certificates of ap­preciation and cash to the team for arresting the accused.